Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $418.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported strong second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance in the Americas, Asia and Europe drove the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical, industrial, and governmental and academic end-markets contributed well. Robust performance delivered by the Waters segment was a positive. Further, strength across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS remains a tailwind. Also, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern.”

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $393.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $399.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.