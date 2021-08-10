Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Waste Management stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

