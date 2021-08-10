Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 2.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,876,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

