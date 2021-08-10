Warburg Research Reiterates €18.40 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.40 ($21.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

