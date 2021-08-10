Warburg Research Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

ETR:SAE opened at €125.60 ($147.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

