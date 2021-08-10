Wanchain Price Tops $0.75 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $145.05 million and $6.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00306505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.19 or 0.02226908 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,487,580 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.