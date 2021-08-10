Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $14.48 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and $4.48 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

