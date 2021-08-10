WalkMe (WKME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

