Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

