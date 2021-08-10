Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Wajax stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

