Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €140.36 ($165.13).

Shares of WCH opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

