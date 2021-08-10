Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

