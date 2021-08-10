voxeljet (VJET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. voxeljet has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.16. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

