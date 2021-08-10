Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Announces Earnings Results

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VOR opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

