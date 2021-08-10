Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VNNVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Vonovia stock remained flat at $$66.10 during trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

