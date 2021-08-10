VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.28. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

