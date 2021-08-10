Vitae Achieves Market Cap of $9.39 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Vitae has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $48,174.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

