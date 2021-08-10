Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 64.9% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. Genfit SA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Genfit Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

