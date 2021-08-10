Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

