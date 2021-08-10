Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Tantech worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tantech by 915.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TANH stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

