Virtu Financial LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $479,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

