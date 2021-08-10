Virtu Financial LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 70.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 139.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PEI opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

In other news, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,940 shares of company stock worth $966,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

