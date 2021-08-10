Virtu Financial LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

YJ opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Yunji Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $103.09 million during the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

