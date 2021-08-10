Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,912 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.