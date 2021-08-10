Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

