Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

