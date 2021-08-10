Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

