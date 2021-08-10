Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

VFF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 16,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,365. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $799.92 million, a PE ratio of 496.75 and a beta of 3.67.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

