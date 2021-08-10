Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $26.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 167.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

VFF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 53,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.24 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

