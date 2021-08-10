Vidya Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $2.22 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,406,353 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

