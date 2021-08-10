VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

