Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

