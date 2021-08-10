ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.74.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

