Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

