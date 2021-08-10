Veriti Management LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

