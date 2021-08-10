Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,008 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

