Veriti Management LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

BAM opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.