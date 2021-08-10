Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 138,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3,583.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,376.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

