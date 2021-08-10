Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

