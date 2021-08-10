Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

