Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,941. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

