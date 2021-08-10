Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $157.81.

