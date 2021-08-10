Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

