Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

