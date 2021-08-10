Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

