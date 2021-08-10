v.systems Market Capitalization Tops $52.24 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $52.24 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,266,644,115 coins and its circulating supply is 2,343,035,651 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

