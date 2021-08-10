USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006228 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

