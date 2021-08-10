Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

