Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.07% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

