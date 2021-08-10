Usca Ria LLC Invests $264,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

